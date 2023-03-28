Alibaba Group splits into six units that may pursue individual IPOs

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to split its $220 billion business into six main units encompassing e-commerce, media, and the cloud, each of which will explore fundraising or initial public offerings when the time is right.
Group Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang will head up the cloud intelligence division, a nod to the growing role that AI will play in the e-commerce leader’s portfolio in the long run.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Former international retail chief Jiang Fan will head up the digital business unit, while longtime executive Trudy Dai takes up the main Taobao Tmall online shopping division.
Its other divisions include local services such as meal delivery, the Cainiao logistics group and digital media and entertainment.
“Each business group and company can pursue independent fundraising and IPOs when they are ready, Zhang said in a statement.
Read more: Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China, ending year-long sojourn abroad
-
Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China, ending year-long sojourn abroadAlibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday, ending a more than year-long sojourn overseas ... World News
-
Alibaba says testing ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz gathers paceChina’s Alibaba Group on Wednesday said it is developing a ChatGPT style artificial intelligence (AI) tool and that it was currently in internal ... Technology
-
Alibaba plans $1 bln logistics hub at Istanbul Airport, data center near AnkaraAlibaba Group Holding Ltd. will invest more than $1 billion in Turkey for a logistics hub at Istanbul’s airport and a data center near the Turkish ... Business
-
Regulators in US to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits: SourcesUS regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and other US-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month ... World News
-
Alibaba aims to woo China investors, aims to add primary listing in Hong KongAlibaba plans to add a primary listing in Hong Kong to its New York presence, targeting investors in mainland China as it becomes the first big ... Banking & Finance
-
China fines tech giants Alibaba, Tencent over anti-monopoly violationsChinese tech giants including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined on Saturday for failing to report corporate acquisitions, adding to an ... Technology