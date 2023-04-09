Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries, ramp up auto output
Tesla Inc will build a factory in Shanghai to make the Megapack energy storage product, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Elon Musk’s automaker will break ground on the plant in the third quarter and start production in the second quarter of 2024, Xinhua reported from a signing ceremony in Shanghai.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Complementing a huge existing Shanghai plant making electric vehicles, the new factory will initially produce 10,000 Megapack units a year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, to be sold globally, Xinhua said.
With the new Shanghai plant, Tesla will take advantage of China’s world leading battery supply chain to ramp up output and lower costs of its Megapack lithium-ion battery units to meet rising demand of energy storage globally as the world shifts to use more renewable energy.
Tesla generates most of its money from its electric car business, but Musk has committed to grow its solar energy and battery business to roughly the same size.
Chinese battery giant CATL has also been deepening its collaborations with clients including Tesla in energy storage battery supplies, which its Chairman Robin Zeng expected to have a larger market than batteries powering electric vehicles (EV).
Tesla currently has a Megafactory in Lathrop, California, capable of manufacturing 10,000 Megapacks per year.
The company began producing Model 3 cars in Shanghai in 2019 and now is capable of producing 22,000 units of cars per week.
Tesla planned to expand the Gigafactory Shanghai, its most productive automaking plant, to add an annual capacity of
450,000 units, Reuters reported last May.
The US company, however, had grappled with rising inventory in Shanghai as demand started weakening in the third quarter, leading to aggressive price cuts in its major markets globally in January.
EV sales growth in China, the world’s largest auto market, has slowed to 20.8 percent in the first two months of 2023, from 150 percent in the same period a year ago.
Read more: Tesla’s Musk planning to visit China, seeking meeting with premier: Sources
-
Tesla’s Musk planning to visit China, seeking meeting with premier: SourcesTesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China’s Premier Li Qiang, two people ... World News
-
Tesla scales back German battery plans after US tax incentivesTesla has begun assembling battery systems at its plant in Germany but will focus cell production in the United States in light of tax incentives ... Technology
-
Tesla vows to halve EV production costs as Musk keeps affordable car plan under wrapsTesla Inc will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, but Chief Executive Elon Musk did not ... World News
-
Tesla recalls over 300,000 ‘full self-driving’ cars after safety issueUS safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system because it can misbehave around ... World News
-
Biden praises Musk plan to open Tesla’s charging network, says it is a ‘big deal’US President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised the plan by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk to open part of its electric vehicle charging network, ... World News