Netflix back up after outage during ‘Love is Blind’ livestream
Streaming platform Netflix Inc’s services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, “Love is Blind.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show.
“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” Netflix said on Sunday.
At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing the live stream on Downdetector, while many rebuked Netflix on social media over the outage.
Read more:
Apple Music down for thousands, other services also affected
Saudi Arabia 2nd among G20, 4th globally in digital systems preparedness: ITU report
Warner Bros. nears closing a deal for Harry Potter online TV series: Sources
-
Apple Music down for thousands, other services also affectedApple Inc’s music service was facing issues, the iPhone-maker said on its status page on late Monday, while users reported issues with various other ... Technology
-
Saudi Arabia 2nd among G20, 4th globally in digital systems preparedness: ITU reportSaudi Arabia has been ranked second among the G20 members and fourth globally in the preparedness of digital systems, reports Saudi Press Agency ... Saudi Arabia
-
Warner Bros. nears closing a deal for Harry Potter online TV series: SourcesWarner Bros. Discovery Inc. is close to a deal for a new online TV series based on Harry Potter, the best-selling young adult books, according to two ... Entertainment