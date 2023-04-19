Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. (Reuters)

Google says services back up for US users

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Alphabet Inc’s Google said services were back up for users in the US after a brief outage late on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

“There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed,” the spokesperson said in an email, without disclosing further details on the outage.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the peak of the outage more than 22,000 users were impacted, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

About 87 percent of impacted users had reported issues with Google Search, Downdetector data showed.

Read more:

Apple Music down for thousands, other services also affected

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size