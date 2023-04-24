Britain sets up $125 mln taskforce to drive AI for use in healthcare, education
Britain on Monday announced 100 million pounds ($124.5 million) in initial funding for a taskforce to help develop foundation models -- a type of artificial intelligence used by chatbots like ChatGPT -- for use in fields like healthcare and education.
“Harnessing the potential of AI provides enormous opportunities to grow our economy, create better-paid jobs, and build a better future through advances in healthcare and security,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“By investing in emerging technologies through our new expert taskforce, we can continue to lead the way in developing safe and trustworthy AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy.”
Read more: Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind ChatGPT?
-
Italy ready to allow ChatGPT to return if OpenAI takes ‘useful steps’Italy’s data protection watchdog is ready to allow the return of the ChatGPT chatbot at the end of April if its maker OpenAI takes “useful steps” to ... World News
-
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task forceThe body that unites Europe’s national privacy watchdogs said on Thursday it had set up a task force on ChatGPT, a potentially important first step ... World News
-
Italy’s privacy watchdog blocks OpenAI ChatGPTItaly’s privacy watchdog said Friday it had blocked the controversial robot ChatGPT, saying the artificial intelligence app did not respect user data ... World News
-
‘AI not a replacement for reporters’: AP’s Julie Pace on ChatGPT job security worriesArtificial intelligence is not a threat to journalism and ChatGPT is “not a replacement for reporters,” the Associated Press’ executive editor and ... World News
-
Elon Musk, experts urge pause on training of AI systems that can outperform ChatGPT-4Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives are calling for a six-month pause in training of systems more ... World News
-
Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind ChatGPT?Generative artificial intelligence has become a buzzword this year, capturing the public’s fancy and sparking a rush among Microsoft and Alphabet to ... Features