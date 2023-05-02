Insider leak reveals potential massive upgrade to upcoming iPhone 15 Pro

A potential massive upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max has been revealed in a new leak.

The new generation of iPhone will be able to transfer data at unprecedented speed through its Thunderbolt 3 port, Forbes reported.

Thunderbolt 3 operates at up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbps), or 5,000 megabytes per second, in comparison to the current generation of iPhone which is capable of reaching just 480 megabytes per second.

An anonymous insider known as analyst941, who was behind a previous leak which turned out to be accurate, now claims that the new port will be able to output to monitors at a resolution of up to 4k.

A new cinematography feature is expected to allow live 4k Thunderbolt outputs to monitors while recording.

One significant benefit of the Thunderbolt 3 capability is that owners will be able to back up and restore their phones in just minutes.

Previous leaks revealed a new case design with more curves than the current generation, a lightweight titanium chassis, periscopic zoom camera lens, and potential price hikes.

Apple is also supposedly working on an AI fitness trainer that will be built into phones and Apple Watches that will use data to create personalized workout plans.

Apple first introduced AI in its phones with the inception of the Siri virtual assistant in 2011.

An new upgraded A17 chip is expected to be included in the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, with the iPhone 15 models using the same A16 chip as the current generation.

The latest generation could also be available in a new dark red color according to macrumors.com.

