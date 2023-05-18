University of Wollongong launches Data Science center at Australia pavilion in Expo

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has unveiled plans for a new research centrer, called the Data Science, Discovery, and Innovation Center in Dubai. It will act as a beacon of excellence and global collaboration in data science research while promoting the University’s, NSW’s and Australia’s as well as UAE’s capabilities in higher education, science ,and technology.



The center will operate from the Australian Expo Pavilion building in Dubai, which was gifted to University of Wollongong (UOW) by the Australian government in 2022, to leverage the space for innovation, quality research, and global collaboration.



The launch of the center was marked in an event that addressed high-level delegation from the Australian (New South Wales) and the UAE governments as well as leadership from University of Wollongong and University of Wollongong Dubai campuses. Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE; Margaret Beazley, Governor of New South Wales Australia, as well as UOWD President Professor Mohamed Salem and UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M. Davidson attended the launch event.



The concept of the innovation center headlined by the University of Wollongong sits at the center of the UAE Ministry of Education’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, that places utmost priority on education in an endeavor to enhance the country’s global competitiveness and economic position.



In parallel, it amplifies UOWD’s responsibility and commitment towards sustainability by focusing on data science research that promotes sustainable solutions and driving a knowledge-based economy driven by international partnerships and collaboration.



The center will contribute significantly towards employment opportunities in the region through real-world projects and internships, particularly for Emiratis and in fields of healthcare, big data, big analytics, supply chains, and cybersecurity.



By attracting international collaborations and research projects, the Centre will open doors for local talent to gain valuable experience and develop their skills in a global context. This, in turn, will help create a skilled workforce capable of driving the UAE's knowledge-based economy and supporting its long-term strategic goals.



UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M. Davidson said she was proud of the University of Wollongong leading the way in research and innovation both in Australia and globally.



“Australia’s Expo Pavilion was called Blue Sky Dreaming, taking inspiration from the cumulus cloud, a feature of the diverse Australian landscape. Similarly, our new Data Science Discovery and Innovation Centre will provide a space for multiple ideas and visions, unified by their pursuit of innovation and discovery.



“The field of data science has the potential to revolutionize many industries and improve our lives in countless ways, whether in healthcare, supply chains or cybersecurity. And the best research is delivered collaboratively and collegially, which is one of the main goals of this facility,” Professor Davidson said.



UOW’s Dubai campus opened in 1993 and is one of the region’s premier teaching and research institutions. It is the only NSW-based university in the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa region, leveraging over 11,000 alumni and deep relationships and networks.



“This facility and its capabilities are unique within the region. Solutions created through enquiry into data in many fields are of vital interest to governments and industries in the region and Australia. We look forward to working with other NSW-based universities to facilitate collaborative opportunities as part of this initiative,” UOWD President Professor Mohamed Salem said.

