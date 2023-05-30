Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit to promote transition from fossil fuels

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, inaugurated on Monday the second edition of the Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS2023) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The summit aims to promote the transition from dependence on fossil fuels to electric mobility which saves the planet from the environmental consequences of CO2 and other emissions.



The summit spans across three days and includes an extensive exhibition that runs throughout the event.



The exhibition space has been expanded, accommodating over 100 showcased products, including vehicles and EV service providers. Additionally, EVIS2023 encompasses a two-day conference that has garnered significant attention, featuring more than 100 speakers and over 50 conference sessions covering a wide range of topics relevant to the current and future landscape of e-mobility.



According to Statista, transportation accounts for 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions -- behind only the power sector. The global automobile industry is under pressure to embrace e-mobility.



Organized by the Abu Dhabi-based Nirva na Holding, the summit succeeded in attracting and bringing global interest to the MENA region which is a promising market with significant growth and business opportunities in the coming years.

Global household brands like Geely, Skywell, Tesla, BYD, Polyester, and others are participating in the exhibition. More than 50 electric vehicles from around the world are on display. The event has also attracted global e-mobility service providers, like charging infrastructure, dealerships, etc.



The summit’s two-day conference will bring together delegates, experts, and representatives of the mobility industry from dozens of countries to discuss the current landscape and future challenges and opportunities. It will feature more than 75 sessions, with keynote speakers, presentations, and panel discussions that cover the complete value chain of the EV industry. It will be a valuable opportunity for attendants to network, share ideas and insights, and strike business deals.



The first day of the summit attracted thousands of attendees and visitors who either came to take part in the summit itself or just came to get first-hand knowledge of the latest developments in this industry. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the latest electric vehicle models available in the market at the Outdoor EV Test Drive. This allows them to gain first hand experience with these cutting-edge vehicles.



A notable addition to this year’s edition is the Technology Park, an innovation hub showcasing the latest advancements in e-mobility. This dedicated area will spotlight the cutting-edge EV technologies developed by universities and technology incubators, shaping the future of the industry.



EVIS2023 will continue until May 31, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors who are eager to explore the vast possibilities of this new sustainable mobility.

