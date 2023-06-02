Japan privacy watchdog warns ChatGPT maker OpenAI on data collection

Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission on Friday said it had issued a warning to OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed provider of ChatGPT app, regarding the collection of users’ and third-party data in its machine learning process.
The commission on Thursday told OpenAI “not to collect personal information that require special care from ChatGPT users and other parties”, adding the watchdog may take “additional steps” if it recognises more concerns, according to a press release.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman in April visited Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and announced a plan to expand services in the country, ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit where Kishida led the discussion on international artificial intelligence regulation.
Read more:
Denmark PM delivers speech written by ChatGPT to highlight risks, benefits
OpenAI, company behind ChatGPT, says has no plans to leave Europe
-
OpenAI launches ChatGPT mobile app for iPhone; Android app coming soonOpenAI Inc. is bringing its ChatGPT generative AI tool to smartphones for the first time, releasing an iPhone version on Thursday and promising a ... Technology
-
OpenAI, company behind ChatGPT, says has no plans to leave EuropeOpenAI has no plans to leave Europe, CEO Sam Altman said on Friday, reversing a threat made earlier this week to leave the region if it becomes too ... Technology
-
Denmark PM delivers speech written by ChatGPT to highlight risks, benefitsDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday delivered a speech to parliament partly written using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to ... Technology