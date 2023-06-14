EU lawmakers approve new rules to make batteries greener

The EU parliament approved on Wednesday new rules to make batteries more durable, more sustainable, and better performing.
The new rules, which will come into force once the European Council has formally endorsed the text, affect the design, production and waste management of all types of batteries sold in the EU.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Europe’s battery demand is set to soar this decade, spurred by the 30 million electric vehicles the EU says its citizens will be driving by 2030.
The new regulations seek to ensure that this demand is met by greener batteries with lower emissions, produced using recycled materials.
Under the rules, light means of transport (LMT) batteries (e.g. for electric scooters and bikes) and rechargeable industrial batteries must declare and label their carbon footprint.
As battery manufacturing is largely dependent on critical raw ma-terial imports, which have a significant environmental and societal impact, eight years after the regulation goes into force, there will also be an obligation to use minimum recycled cobalt, lithium, nickel, and lead.
Additionally, to encourage battery recycling, the new rules set out targets for EU countries to collect 63 percent of portable batteries by 2027 and 70 percent by 2030, up from the current target of
45 percent which data from 2020 shows was largely met.
“For the first time, we have circular economy legislation that covers the entire life-cycle of a product -- an approach that is good for both the environment and the economy,” MEP Achille Variati said.
Read more:
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Batteries are key to storing the potential of renewable energy
UK bets on futuristic batteries to cut reliance on gas
-
Hyundai, LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia for electric vehicle batteriesHyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric ... Energy
-
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries, ramp up auto outputTesla Inc will build a factory in Shanghai to make the Megapack energy storage product, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported on Sunday.Elon ... Technology
-
US, Japan strike deal on supply of minerals for EV batteriesThe US agreed to boost cooperation with Japan on critical mineral supply chains and to expand access to tax breaks as President Joe Biden aims to ... World News
-
UK bets on futuristic batteries to cut reliance on gasBritain, like most of Europe, is facing an energy crisis of epic proportions. Wholesale gas prices have surged again, putting the rocket under the ... Energy
-
US safety agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteriesUS safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after seven automakers issued recalls due to possible ... Technology
-
Tesla dodges nickel crisis with secret deal to secure supplies for EV batteriesThe invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since ... Technology
-
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteriesGlobal automakers are planning to spend more than half a trillion dollars on electric vehicles and batteries through 2030, according to a Reuters ... Technology
-
Batteries are key to storing the potential of renewable energyThe way we produce and supply electricity is changing. Driven by a critical need to reduce the world’s carbon footprint, electricity generated by ... Opinion