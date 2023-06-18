Tesla offers about $8,000 discount on two models: Electrek
Tesla Inc. has offered a discount of about $8,000 on new inventory Model S and Model X vehicles as part of a quarter-end sales push, Electrek reported, without citing sources.
According to Tesla’s website, it charges a brand-new Model S for as low as $82,740, a discount of $7,500, while Model X is being offered as low as $94,430, down from $102,240.
It also provides three years of free Supercharging for Model S and Model X for deliveries by the end of June, according to Tesla’s website.
