A Tesla Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Tesla offers about $8,000 discount on two models: Electrek

Bloomberg
Tesla Inc. has offered a discount of about $8,000 on new inventory Model S and Model X vehicles as part of a quarter-end sales push, Electrek reported, without citing sources.

According to Tesla’s website, it charges a brand-new Model S for as low as $82,740, a discount of $7,500, while Model X is being offered as low as $94,430, down from $102,240.

It also provides three years of free Supercharging for Model S and Model X for deliveries by the end of June, according to Tesla’s website.

