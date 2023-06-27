Schneider Electric, H2-Enterprises join forces to boost clean hydrogen solutions

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with H2-Enterprises to explore and develop innovative solutions for energy supply and management in buildings.



The collaboration aims to leverage Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy management and H2-Enterprises’ innovative technology in clean hydrogen to contribute to the decarbonization and net-zero objectives of the Middle East and Africa region.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Schneider Electric, known globally for its expertise in energy management and industrial automation, offers integrated solutions across multiple end-markets, including buildings, data centres, industries, and infrastructure. The company believes that The company access to energy and digital is a basic human right, and in the power of digital and clean, sustainable energy to advance equity and inclusion.



H2-Enterprises is an integrated energy company operating in the Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Sector. They specialize in project development, system integration, component production and supply, as well as power plant operation. With expertise in clean hydrogen production, storage, and conversion into electrical or thermal energy, H2-Enterprises plays a vital role in advancing sustainable energy solutions.



The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Schneider Electric and H2-Enterprises sets the stage for collaboration on various initiatives. The collaboration will involve joint project development, pilot programs, technology exchange, and knowledge sharing. By leveraging the strengths and capabilities of both organizations, they will explore, develop, and implement innovative solutions for energy supply and management in buildings.



Under the MOU, Schneider Electric will provide its expertise and technical support in energy management, infrastructure, building automation, and related areas. This collaboration will enhance the development and implementation of clean hydrogen solutions. H2-Enterprises, on the other hand, will contribute its expertise and technologies in clean hydrogen production, storage, and conversion. This includes waste-to-hydrogen, hydrogen from solar and wind, Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC) for hydrogen storage and transport, renewables integration, and fuel cells.

Advertisement

Governance structure

To ensure effective implementation of the collaboration, the MOU establishes a governance structure. Amel CHADLI, Vice President Digital Energy and Software -- Middle East & Africa, will represent Schneider Electric, while Michael STUSCH, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will represent H2-Enterprises. Regular meetings will be organized to review progress, address challenges, and foster cooperation in the areas of interest.



“Schneider Electric envisions buildings of the future that are sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient, and people-centric. Through our Electricity 4.0 approach, combining digitalization for efficiency and electrification for decarbonization, we are committed to making this vision a reality. By joining forces with H2-Enterprises, we aim to leverage their clean hydrogen technology and expertise to further accelerate the transition towards a sustainable and green future,” said Amel CHADLI, Vice President Digital Energy and Software -- Middle East & Africa, Schneider Electric.



“Through our collaboration with Schneider Electric, H2-Enterprises aims to revolutionize the global energy landscape. By leveraging our innovative technologies, including clean hydrogen production, safe storage, and efficient transportation solutions, together with Schneider Electric’s expertise, we are driving the transition towards a sustainable and emission-free future. Join us in creating a world where clean, affordable energy is accessible to all, making a lasting impact on the environment and future generations,” said Michael STUSCH, Executive Chairman and CEO, H2-Enterprises

Read more: Schneider Electric opens facility to manufacture ‘Made in Saudi Arabia’ products