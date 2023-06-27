UK fintech Wise profit soars as customers reach 10 mln

British financial technology firm Wise, which is specialized in money transfers, said Tuesday annual net profit soared sixfold as the number of customers jumped by one third to 10 million.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Wise, which also takes deposits, saw income surge on higher interest rates.
Profit after tax jumped to £111.5 million ($142 million) in the 12 months to the end of March, it said in a results statement.
“At Wise we are laser focused on our mission of money without borders,” Kristo Kaarmann, Wise co-founder and chief executive, said in the earnings statement.
Its share price rallied 21 percent to £6.33 following the results, giving it a market value of £6.5 billion.
This was, however, down on the £8-billion valuation when Wise listed on the London stock market nearly two years ago.
Read more:
Tech giant Amazon commits to $15 billion India investment: CEO
UAE expats turn to crypto to send remittances home
UAE-India trade touches $50.5 bln in first year of CEPA
-
Tech giant Amazon commits to $15 billion India investment: CEOAmazon.com Inc will invest an additional $15 billion in India, the company’s Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ... Technology
-
UAE expats turn to crypto to send remittances homeMuhammed Bilal used to have to wait his turn outside a money transfer office in the scorching heat of Dubai to send home $1,000 to his wife and ... Gulf
-
UAE-India trade touches $50.5 bln in first year of CEPADr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has held a bilateral meeting on Monday with Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of ... Economy