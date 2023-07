Five million users have signed up to Threads, Meta’s newly launched text-based social media platform and rival to Twitter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday, just hours after the app’s launch.

“Just passed 5 million sign ups in the first four hours...” Zuckerberg said on his official Threads account.

