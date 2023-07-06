Mark Zuckerberg’s first tweet in 11 years comes after Threads launch, in jibe at Musk
Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade, a playful jab at Elon Musk on the day the Meta Platforms Inc. founder rolled out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute.
Meta’s Instagram officially unveiled Threads Wednesday, considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Musk owns. Hours later, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.
July 6, 2023
Zuckerberg’s tweet appeared to be his first since 2012 — the Meta founder is an infrequent poster — and comes two weeks after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight. Musk responded shortly after with his own retort about Instagram.
Threads is capitalizing on a series of mis-steps at Twitter.
Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, it’s cut thousands of employees, loosened content moderation policies and put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges.
In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.
“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
