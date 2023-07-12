Indian IT giant Wipro to spend $1 billion to train entire staff in AI

Wipro Ltd., the Indian outsourcing provider, plans to spend $1 billion to train its 250,000 employees in artificial intelligence and integrate the technology into its product offerings.

The spending, over the next three years, also involves bringing 30,000 employees from cloud, data analytics, consulting and engineering teams together to embed the technology into all internal operations and solutions offered to clients, Wipro said Wednesday in a statement.

Companies globally are adopting the technology to stay relevant, after OpenAI’s ChatGPT sent ripples across industries and helped democratize the capabilities of generative AI.

India’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said it will train 25,000 engineers on the technology, while Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is planning for its biggest hiring push ever on demand for custom AI bots.

“With the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries,” Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said in the statement.

Wipro said it will also accelerate investments in cutting-edge startups, including setting up an accelerator program for young firms specializing in generative AI.

