AI risks on this week’s UN Security Council table

The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.
Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.
In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Read more:
Elon Musk’s new company xAI will use Twitter data and work with Tesla
Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard in more countries, supports Arabic and Hindi
Threads: Everything you need to know about Meta's Twitter rival
-
Watch: Saudi Arabia launches artificial intelligence strategy at Global AI SummitSaudi Arabia announced its National Strategy for Data and AI at the Global AI Summit, hosted virtually by the Kingdom, on Wednesday.The strategy was ... Gulf
-
A look at how Europe is building artificial intelligence guardrailsAuthorities around the world are racing to draw up rules for artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where draft legislation faces a ... World News
-
The Gulf governments need to openly discuss the risks of artificial intelligenceArtificial intelligence is entering a phase where it raises more questions than answers, and human critical thinking is essential for ensuring that ... Opinion