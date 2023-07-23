Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, will bid adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”



In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted

tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not givefurther details. The company did not immediately respond to a

request for comment.



Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat.



Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so

protective of it.”



The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.



Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.



Musk’s company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

On Friday, Musk had said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models and work with Tesla on AI software.

The billionaire, who owns Twitter and runs Tesla, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that a relationship between his companies would have “mutual benefit” and could accelerate Tesla’s work in self-driving capabilities.

