Generative AI tool succeeds in predicting clinical drug trial outcomes

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage end-to-end generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery company, has demonstrated that it can predict the outcome of Phase II to Phase III clinical trial success using its proprietary AI clinical trial prediction tool called inClinico with a high degree of accuracy.

The research has been published in Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, an authoritative cross-disciplinary journal in experimental and clinical medicine.

The AI engines used in the study are integrated into Insilico’s inClinico system designed to predict the outcomes of clinical trials.

The inClinico system is now available for use in pilots, collaboration programs, as well as for use by qualifying industry analysts, hedge funds, and banks interested in comparing human analytical performance with the performance of multiple AI algorithms. The research paper included three types of validation of AI engines trained to predict the probability of success of the Phase II trials including retrospective, quasi-prospective, and prospective validation.

The AI software platform inClinico is designed to predict the outcome of Phase II clinical trials, combines various engines leveraging generative AI and multimodal data (including text, cell constituents, clinical trial design, and small molecule properties), and was trained on over 55,600 unique Phase II clinical trials over the last seven years from 2016. The subsequent model for clinical trial probability of success developed by Insilico researchers demonstrated 79 percent accuracy on the outcomes of real-world trials in the prospective validation set where those outcomes were able to be measured.

Around 90 percent of drug development fails at the clinical stage for reasons including inability to show efficacy, safety concerns, and the complexity of diseases and data, resulting in the loss of trillions of dollars and decades of work.

“Clinical trial failures are complex problems that AI is uniquely positioned to solve,” says Alex Aliper, PhD, president of Insilico Medicine and one of the paper’s authors. “With this tool, we can help companies determine which programs to prioritize and give investors critical insights into the drug discovery programs that are most likely to succeed.”

The inClinico platform was validated in retrospective, quasi-prospective, and prospective validation studies internally and with pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions. The platform achieved a high level of discrimination capability in predicting the Phase II to Phase III transition on a quasi-prospective validation dataset.

The first prospective predictions were made and placed on date-stamped preprint servers in 2016. In addition to forecasting outcomes for several Phase II clinical trials and achieving 79 percent accuracy for the recently completed trials in the prospective validation set, inClinico also demonstrated the platform’s usefulness to investors – using a date stamped virtual trading portfolio demonstrating 35 percent nine-month return on investment (ROI).

“Currently, more than half of phase II trials fail resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars and decades of efforts wasted. Accurate prediction of the likelihood of success of Phase II to Phase III transitions could be a game changer, giving biotech and pharma companies the opportunity to steer clinical trials toward successful outcomes earlier in the drug discovery process, and providing investors with valuable insights about which drugs in development are most likely to succeed,” added Insilico’s Zhavoronkov.

Insilico, headquartered in Hong Kong and New York, also has an AI and Quantum Research and Development Center in Abu Dhabi.

