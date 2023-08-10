Digital twins the future of planning in rapidly evolving built landscape, says JLL

With the concept of digital twins gaining traction in the industry, we have entered the next stage of real estate innovation, according to a top consultant in MENA region.



“Backed by the power of technology, what we are witnessing today is a transformative shift in the built environment’s capabilities to create new efficiencies and achieve significant long-term cost savings,” says Omar Kaedbey, Director, Consulting, MENA – JLL.



The concept of a digital twin, which is essentially a virtual representation or digital model of a physical object, system, or process, combines various technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics to create a dynamic and real-time replica of the physical counterpart.



Industry research reveals that the global digital twin market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2022 to more than $90 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 percent. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of digital twins in various industries, including real estate, as well as advancements in technologies. Firms that invest in digital twins find that they are uniquely positioned to take tangible actions and to identify unmet needs and opportunities for improvement, both in the immediate and long-term future.



“In recent years, digital twins have emerged as a powerful tool for real estate planning, as it enables property owners and managers to make more informed decisions about building management and optimization, paving the way for reduced energy consumption and operating costs, improved building performance and occupant comfort, and creating more engaging and personalized experiences for building occupants and visitors,” says Kaedbey.



“By creating a virtual model of a city or region, planners can simulate different development scenarios and evaluate their impact on energy usage, traffic congestion, air quality, and other factors. Such building lifecycle intelligence that sheds light on site selection and project feasibility also helps developers decide which projects to pursue,” he says.





In the UAE, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have joined an increasing number of cities seeking to build digital twins in the metaverse. ‘One Human Reality’ will be a futuristic, human-centered version of Dubai while the 'Abu Dhabi Digital Twin' project makes use of 3D augmented reality to facilitate and support decision-making processes.



“By simulating different scenarios for building design and construction sequencing, architects and engineers can optimize performance and reduce construction costs. Leveraging real-time data, property owners and managers can further identify opportunities for improvement in building management decisions while developers with a large portfolio can monitor and optimize the performance of multiple buildings through real-time data on energy usage, occupancy levels, and other factors’,” he says.



According to Kaedbey, digital twins are becoming one of the most exciting areas of change in the built environment today as architects and developers create highly realistic virtual models of buildings and test out different design scenarios using the powerful tool, Unreal Engine. “This allows them to iterate more quickly and efficiently than traditional design processes. The visually rich environment of Unreal Engine’s interactive virtual tours draws in tenants and potential buyers from around the world to explore and experience a property in a more engaging and immersive way.”



Machine learning algorithms also provide valuable insights into building performance by analyzing real-time data and identifying patterns, trends, and anomalies. For example, based on historical data and weather forecasts, machine learning can predict energy usage and identify potential maintenance issues before they become critical.



“However, the use of digital twins in the real estate industry is not without challenges or limitations,” says Kaedbey “One of the biggest challenges is interoperability, or the ability of different digital twin platforms to work together seamlessly. For digital twins to be effective, they must be able to integrate with other systems and platforms, such as building management systems, sensors, and IoT devices. This requires standardization and collaboration across the industry, which is a complex and ongoing process.”



The cost and complexity of implementing digital twins also pose a major challenge as it requires a significant amount of data and computing power, as well as expertise in areas such as data analytics, software development, and engineering. This can make digital twins prohibitively expensive for smaller property owners and managers, limiting their use to larger and more complex buildings and properties.



“Regardless of the challenges, as the industry evolves and new technologies emerge, it is critical for the real estate industry to embrace digital twins and other technological innovations in order to remain competitive and relevant in a rapidly changing landscape and to create a more sustainable, efficient, and engaging built environment for all,” says Kaedbey.

