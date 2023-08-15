Saudi Data body and Google Cloud to train 1,000 women from 28 countries in AI

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in cooperation with Google Cloud, continues to train 1,000 women representing 28 countries in the fields of data and AI, according to a report by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on tuesday.

The training initiative is part of the first phase of the ‘Elevate Program,’ the world’s first of its kind, which will last for five years to skilfully train over 25,000 women from various nations in advanced technical domains.

Commencing in early May 2023, the first phase of Elevate program extends over nearly four months, during which trainees go through four different online training levels.

During the training, various and comprehensive learning methods are utilized, including integrated learning approaches, recorded lessons, self-training modules, group-based and synchronous learning, open seminars, virtual courses, as well as hands-on experiences like advanced labs and specialized projects.

A group of Saudi youth experts from SDAIA – seven male and nine fe-male trainers – supervises the training of the first phase. The trainers deliver a comprehensive 340-hour training experience through two distinct paths: one tailored for technical experts and another catering to non-specialists aspiring to cultivate their proficiencies within these technolog-ical arenas.

The program also offers free-of-charge training sessions designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and expertise in disciplines such as Cloud Engineering, Data Engineering, Machine Learning Engineering, and Cloud Operations.

The number of specialists in the technology field during the first phase reached 300 trainees, while non-specialists numbered around 700.

They represent various countries, namely Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Mauritania, United States of America, Nigeria, Tanzania, Syria, Türkiye , Algeria, Kenya, India, Jordan, Brazil, Gambia, Vietnam, Uganda, Eswatini, Lebanon, Lesotho, Iraq, United Kingdom, Sudan, Tunisia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Liberia.

Over a span of five years, the Elevate Program aims to train more than 25,000 women worldwide, empowering them to engage in a broader spectrum of roles within the domains of AI and machine learning, particularly in emerging markets.

The program enables them to access and excel in these fields, catering to both specialized technical professionals and individuals passionate about data science, AI, and machine learning.

This equips them to better pursue the increasing job opportunities in these areas, contributing to bridging the gender gap in scientific fields and aligning with the United Nations 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

