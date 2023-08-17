Saudi EV brand Ceer to collaborate with Siemens on digital processes
Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle brand, announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with Siemens Digital Industries to focus on accelerating its digital transformation, vehicle development, and manufacturing.
The collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software will mpower Ceer’s engineers to design and build truly next-generation vehicles using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software for the design, development, validation, and manufacturing of Ceer’s electric vehicles.
James DeLuca, Ceer’s CEO, while announcing the collaboration said, “We are happy to collaborate with Siemens Digital Industries Software and deploy its portfolio of solutions at Ceer. Given the transformational changes in the automotive industry, having the right partner and the right software solution are fundamental to our mis-sion to design, build, and sell aspirational vehicles for our customers.”
“We are delighted that Ceer has chosen the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build the first electric vehicle brand in the Kingdom and to kick start the automotive manufacturing industry in the region,” said Edwin Severijn, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Siemens Digital Industries Software.
