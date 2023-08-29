After lack of consensus at OECD, New Zealand plans digital services tax for MNCs
New Zealand said on Tuesday it would introduce legislation for a digital services tax on large multinational companies from 2025 after talks for a global rollout did not reach consensus at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
More than 140 countries were supposed to start implementing next year a 2021 deal overhauling decades-old rules on how governments tax multinationals that are widely considered to be out-dated as digital giants like Apple or Amazon can book profits in low-tax countries.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But the proposal was pushed back last month after countries with digital services taxes, with the exception of Canada, agreed to hold off applying them for at least another year.
“While we will keep working to support a multilateral agreement, we are not prepared to simply wait around until then to find out,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.
“We don’t think it’s fair that everyday Kiwis pay their fair share of taxes but there’s no tax liability for large multinationals.”
The proposed digital services tax will target multinational busi-nesses that earn income from New Zealand users of social media platforms, search engines, and online marketplaces.
The tax would be payable by businesses that make over 750 million euros ($812 million) a year from global digital services and over NZ$3.5 million a year from digital services provided to New Zealand users. It is expected to generate NZ$222 million over four years.
The tax would be applied at 3 percent on gross taxable New Zealand digital services revenue, a similar rate adopted by comparable countries like France and the United Kingdom.
The bill will be introduced to the parliament on Thursday.
Read more: Countries agree to hold off on digital services tax freeze through 2024
-
Countries agree to hold off on digital services tax freeze through 2024With the exception of Canada, countries with digital services taxes have agreed to hold off applying them for at least another year as a global ... Technology
-
US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax disputeThe US government announced Wednesday it is suspending for six months any punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations while it works ... Economy
-
France hails US policy shift on global digital taxFrance on Wednesday hailed a “real change” in Washington after US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration expressed support for a proposed global ... Technology
-
US condemns digital taxes on US tech firms by Italy, India, TurkeyThe United States on Wednesday criticized taxes imposed on tech companies by Italy, India and Turkey, but held off on hitting the countries with ... Technology
-
European countries may opt for phased approach to global digital tax talksBritain, France, Italy and Spain suggested a “phased approach” to global digital taxation talks in a joint letter to the US treasury secretary last ... Technology
-
Japan’s finance minister flays US digital tax proposal at G20Japanese finance minister Taro Aso criticised on Sunday a US tax reform proposal that he said could undermine global efforts to agree new rules on ... Economy
-
Global deal over digital tax eludes France, US in Davos talksFrance and the United States failed on Wednesday to agree how to push forward a global rewrite of decades-old cross-border tax rules though they ... Technology