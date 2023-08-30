OpenAI on track for $1 bln of annual sales as ChatGPT takes off
OpenAI is on track for $1 billion of annual revenue as businesses adopt the technology behind ChatGPT, the generative AI bot that ignited a wave of artificial intelligence investment.
The startup backed by Microsoft Corp. is earning about $80 mil-lion of revenue monthly, a person briefed on the matter said, asking to speak anonymously about undisclosed figures. The Information first reported on OpenAI’s revenue, including that it lost around $540 million in 2022 developing GPT-4 and ChatGPT. A representative for the startup didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
OpenAI is regarded as one of several companies at the forefront of generative AI, which can create content from videos to poetry out of a few simple user commands. Since debuting its bot in November, OpenAI has worked with companies from fledgling firms to major corporations to incorporate the technology in their businesses and products.
This month, it launched a corporate version of ChatGPT with added features and privacy safeguards, the startup’s most significant effort yet to attract a broad mix of business customers and boost revenue from its best-known product.
The rollout of ChatGPT Enterprise is a move forward in OpenAI’s plans to make money from its ubiquitous chatbot, which is enormously popular but very expensive to operate because robust AI models require lots of computing power.
The San Francisco-based startup has already taken steps toward generating revenue from ChatGPT, such as by selling a premium subscription and offering companies paid access to its application programming interface, which developers can use to add the chatbot to other apps.
Read more: ChatGPT creator OpenAI says it is doubling down on stopping AI from ‘going rogue’
-
OpenAI’s Altman launches Worldcoin crypto project, along with two co-foundersOpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, along with two co-founders, launched on Monday the Worldcoin crypto project, saying they aim to grant users a ... Technology
-
ChatGPT creator OpenAI says it is doubling down on stopping AI from ‘going rogue’ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI plans to invest significant resources and create a new research team that will seek to ensure its artificial intelligence ... World News
-
Japan privacy watchdog warns ChatGPT maker OpenAI on data collectionJapan’s Personal Information Protection Commission on Friday said it had issued a warning to OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed provider of ChatGPT app, ... Technology
-
OpenAI, company behind ChatGPT, says has no plans to leave EuropeOpenAI has no plans to leave Europe, CEO Sam Altman said on Friday, reversing a threat made earlier this week to leave the region if it becomes too ... Technology
-
OpenAI CEO tells US senators regulation is ‘critical’Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT’s OpenAI, told US lawmakers on Tuesday that regulating artificial intelligence was essential, after his ... World News
-
OpenAI launches ChatGPT mobile app for iPhone; Android app coming soonOpenAI Inc. is bringing its ChatGPT generative AI tool to smartphones for the first time, releasing an iPhone version on Thursday and promising a ... Technology