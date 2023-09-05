Microsoft expands partnership with Abu Dhabi AI firm G42 on cloud offering

Microsoft Corp. is expanding its partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Group 42, and plans to offer sovereign cloud infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

The move will give the UAE public sector and regulated industries access to cloud and artificial intelligence features on Microsoft’s Azure, and help them comply with local privacy and regulatory requirements, the companies said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“With data privacy, security, and compliance as our core priorities, we have a unique opportunity to help organizations responsibly innovate,” Microsoft Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff said.

Over time, the firms will look to bring industry-specific AI solutions on significant projects, including potentially the COP28 climate summit, set to be held in Dubai later this year. The partnership will see Microsoft expand its Azure service in the UAE through Khazna Data Centers, a joint venture company between G42 and Emirates Telecom.

G42, chaired by National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s push into AI. It’s partnering with Cerebras Systems Inc., which recently built the first of nine AI supercomputers as an alternative to sys-tems using Nvidia Corp. technology. And last month, the firms un-veiled what they called “the world’s highest quality Arabic Large Language Model.”

The Abu Dhabi-based company’s businesses range from cloud computing to driverless cars. Last year, it set up the $10 billion 42XFund to invest in technology companies across emerging markets.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Israeli firm Viola partner up in new tech venture

Generative AI: Strategies for success in a rapidly changing landscape

Generative AI tool succeeds in predicting clinical drug trial outcomes