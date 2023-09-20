Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (File photo Reuters)
Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Musk’s Neuralink’s brain implant trials for paralysis patients approved

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s brain-chip startup Neuralink said on Tuesday that it has received approval from an independent review board to start the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients.

The study aims to test the safety and efficacy of Neuralink’s wireless, implantable brain-computer interface, to enable people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts, the company said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Neuralink said patients with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may qualify for the trial.

Read more:

Elon Musk says X could charge all users ‘small monthly payment’ to tackle bot problem

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size