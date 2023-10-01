Apple says software bug behind overheating of new iPhones; fix coming
Apple Inc. on Saturday said that recent claims of new iPhones getting too hot to the touch are due to a software-related bug and that fixes are coming soon.
The company said the device can get warm in the first few days as the device works overtime to get set up and restore a user’s data, due to a bug in the latest iOS 17 software, and because of some third-party apps overloading the system. Bloomberg News reported on the issue last week.
“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity,” Apple said in a statement. “We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update.”
Apple said it is working with developers behind the apps causing the iPhone to overheat and that fixes are in the process of being released. Some users have identified apps like those from Instagram from Meta Platforms Inc. and that from Uber Technologies Inc. as being problematic.
Apple denied that the problem is related to the hardware of the iPhone 15 Pro line. It said that the upcoming software fix will not involve slowing down the processor of the latest models.
The latest high-end device includes a titanium frame, a first for the iPhone, as well as an A17 Pro chip with enhanced graphics component for improved gaming. Some researchers said those hardware changes could have contributed to the issue.
Hundreds of users have complained on social media and to Apple support that their new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can feel abnormally hot to the touch. Some users have even posted photos of a thermometer reading of their iPhone, showing results of well over 100F (38C).
Apple didn’t say when the iOS 17 software update would be available or which version it would carry. The company last week released the first beta version of iOS 17.1 to app developers. That release is scheduled for later in October.
