Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Falcon 9 rocket is readied before launch on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, which will take four crew members to the International Space Station, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on August 25, 2023. (Reuters)
A Falcon 9 rocket is readied before launch on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, which will take four crew members to the International Space Station, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on August 25, 2023. (Reuters)

SpaceX in tentative deal for European satellite launches next year

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Europe’s space agency reached a tentative deal with SpaceX to launch as many as four satellites next year amid setbacks with the region’s latest homegrown rocket.

The agreement with the European Space Agency requires final approval from the European Commission and other EU member states before taking effect, a spokesperson for the ESA said by phone on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

SpaceX plans two Falcon 9 launches, each with two Galileo satellites on board, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday, citing the agency’s director of navigation, Javier Benedicto. The ESA’s Galileo constellation provides navigation services around the world.

SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of US business hours.

As the US and China accelerate space exploration, Europe is struggling to achieve its ambitions in the space sector.

In the most recent delay for the Ariane 6 rocket, the ESA rescheduled a long-duration firing test to November 23 from October 3, after finding a problem with hydraulic equipment. The ESA aims to use the Ariane 6 to launch Galileo satellites in the future.

Read more: SpaceX’s Starship to remain grounded after FAA’s explosion probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size