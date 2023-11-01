Britain publishes ‘Bletchley Declaration’ on AI safety, aims for global cooperation

Britain on Wednesday published a “Bletchley Declaration,” agreed with countries including the United States and China, aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI) safety.



The declaration, by 28 countries in total, was published on the opening day of the AI Safety Summit hosted in Bletchley Park, central England.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The Declaration fulfils key summit objectives in establishing shared agreement and responsibility on the risks, opportunities and a forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research, particularly through greater scientific collaboration,” Britain said in a separate statement accompanying the declaration.

The declaration encouraged transparency and accountability from actors developing frontier AI technology on their plans to meas-ure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities.



“This is a landmark achievement that sees the world’s greatest AI powers agree on the urgency behind understanding the risks of AI – helping ensure the long-term future of our children and grand-children,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.



It set out a two-pronged agenda focused on identifying risks of shared concern and building the scientific understanding of them, and also building cross-country policies to mitigate them.



“This includes, alongside increased transparency by private actors developing frontier AI capabilities, appropriate evaluation metrics, tools for safety testing, and developing relevant public sector capability and scientific research,” the declaration said.

King Charles: Address AI risks with a sense of urgency

In a video message played at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, Britain’s King Charles said the international community must address the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) with a sense of urgency and unity, as it did with climate change.



“That is how the international community has sought to tackle climate change, to light a path to net zero, and safeguard the future of our planet,” King Charles said.



“We must similarly address the risks presented by AI with a sense of urgency, unity, and collective strength,” he said.

Summit seeks to establish a ‘third-party referee’: Musk

Elon Musk said the AI Safety Summit in Britain wanted to establish a “third-party referee” that can oversee companies developing

artificial intelligence, to sound the alarm if they have concerns.





“What we’re really aiming for here is to establish a framework for insight so that there's at least a third-party referee, an independent referee, that can observe what leading AI companies are do-ing and at least sound the alarm if they if they have concerns,” he told reporters.



“I don’t know what necessarily the fair rules are, but you’ve got to start with insight before you do oversight,” Musk said.

Kamala Harris to call for action on threats from AI

US Vice President Kamala Harris will call on Wednesday for urgent action to protect the public from the threats posed by artificial intelligence as she announces a series of new initiatives to address safety concerns about the technology.



In a speech in London, Harris will discuss the dangers from artificial intelligence, such as cyber-attacks or bioweapons, and will announce that the United States will establish a new AI Safety Institute, which will assess potential risks.





The timing of her speech has raised eyebrows among some in the governing Conservative Party who suggest Washington is trying to overshadow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s AI Security Summit which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday -- a charge denied by British officials who say they want more voices.



Harris will say AI has the potential to create “cyberattacks at a scale beyond anything we have seen before to AI-formulated bio-weapons that could endanger the lives of millions.”



“The urgency of this moment must compel us to create a collective vision of what this future must be,” she will say, according to extracts of her speech released by her office.



Harris is in Britain to attend London’s summit on artificial intelligence, where world and tech leaders will discuss the future of the technology.



Her speech comes after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday to give the US government greater oversight of AI systems that could pose risks to national security, the economy, public health, or safety.



The new US AI Safety Institute will share information and collaborate on research with peer institutions internationally, including Britain’s planned AI Safety Institute.



Harris will also say that 30 countries have agreed to sign a US-sponsored political declaration for the use of AI by national militaries.

Read more:

Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk about AI safety

Biden signs sweeping executive order on Artificial Intelligence regulation



A look at how Europe is building artificial intelligence guardrails