Musk says SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware

Rocket company SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday in a post on X.

“SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas! If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible,” Musk said on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The move comes after the billionaire founder and electric vehicle maker Tesla’s CEO said earlier this month that he will hold a shareholder vote to move Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas, where it has its headquarters, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56-billion pay package.



“The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas,” Musk said on X earlier this month after holding a poll where 87 percent respondents voted “yes” for Tesla’s change of incorporation.



Musk’s brain-chip implant company, Neuralink also changed its location of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada last week.

Read more:

SpaceX sues to stop US hearing over workers fired for criticizing Elon Musk

Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink ditches Delaware, reincorporates in Nevada



Delaware judge invalidates Elon Musk’s ‘unfathomable’ $56 bln Tesla pay package