Elon Musk’s Neuralink admits to technical faults after first in-human brain implant

Elon Musk’s brain-implant company Neuralink admitted on Wednesday to some technical faults after introducing a brain-chip to the first human patient.



The reveal was published in a blog post to mark 100 days since patient Noland Arbaugh received his Neuralink implant.





We’ve just passed 100 days since the first participant in our clinical trial received his Neuralink implant. Read our latest progress update here: https://t.co/7lckGYCK1H — Neuralink (@neuralink) May 8, 2024





Arbaugh, who was paralyzed below the shoulder after a diving accident, had received a brain-computer interface (BCI) that is implanted in a part of the brain that controls intention to move.



The main goal of the implant is to help patients with paralysis control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts.



The patient received the chip implant in January, and in March Neuralink showed Arbaugh playing chess online and using the chip to move the cursor.









The device is designed to record neural activity through 1,024 electrodes distributed across 64 flexible leads, or “threads,” each of which are thinner than a human hair and capable of being placed independently in the brain, according to Neuralink’s website.



The standard measure for speed and accuracy of cursor control is bits-per-second (BPS), and higher BPS values indicate better cursor control, according to the website.



“In the weeks following the surgery, a number of threads retracted from the brain, resulting in a net decrease in the number of effective electrodes. This led to a reduction in BPS,” the company explained.



Despite the setback, the company was able to make some changes to address the issue.



“In response...we modified the recording algorithm to be more sensitive to neural population signals, improved the techniques to translate these signals into cursor movements, and enhanced the user interface.”



It noted that these alterations produced a rapid and sustained improvement in BPS, that has now superseded Arbaugh’s initial performance.



