Coronavirus: UK tops three million COVID-19 cases

People jog down almost empty Regent Street in New Year's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, on January 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus: UK tops three million COVID-19 cases

Britain on Saturday said it had recorded over three million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases.

The country also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.

More than 1.5 million people in Britain have so far received virus jabs, as the biggest immunisation programme in its history ramps up with priority given to the elderly, their carers and health workers.

The country, which has so far begun administering two types of approved vaccines, is racing to inoculate as many people as possible as a coronavirus variant pushes infections and deaths to unprecedented levels.

