Coronavirus: Japan finds new COVID-19 variant in travelers from Brazil

A Boeing 777-346 (ER) operated by Japan Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (AFP)
A Boeing 777-346 (ER) operated by Japan Airlines. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travelers from Brazil’s Amazonas state, Japan’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.

A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

“At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness,” Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a health ministry briefing.

Still, Brazil’s Health Ministry said it has been notified by Japan’s authorities that the new variant has 12 mutations, and one of them has already been identified also in the variants found in the United Kingdom and in South Africa. “It implies in a potential higher virus infectiousness,” it said.

Of the four travelers who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Jan. 2, a man in his forties had a problem breathing, a woman in her thirties had a headache and sore throat and a man in his teens had a fever, while a woman in her teens showed no symptoms, the health ministry said.

All travelers are in quarantine at Tokyo’s airport, Brazil’s Health Ministry said.

After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighboring the capital on Thursday.

Nationwide cases have totaled about 289,000, with 4,061 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

