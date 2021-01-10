.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Russia confirms first case of more infectious COVID-19 variant

Russian medical experts walk to start their shift to check passengers arriving from foreign countries at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian medical experts walk to start their shift to check passengers arriving from foreign countries at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Russia confirms first case of more infectious COVID-19 variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Russian who reutrned from Britain has tested positive for the more infectious variant of COVID-19, the first such case in Russia, the RIA news agency cited Anna Popova, head of the country’s consumer health watchdog, as saying on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Popova gave no further details.

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month after the more contagious variant was detected there.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Japan finds new COVID-19 variant in travelers from Brazil

Coronavirus: Israel rolls out COVID-19 booster shots

Coronavirus: Philippines signs deal securing 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More