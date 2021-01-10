.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 117 COVID-19 cases

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 117 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 363,809, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom rose by 166 to 355,548. The death toll rose by 5 to 6,291.

The number of active cases is less than 2,000 with only 1,970 active cases in the country, 309 of which are critical cases, the Ministry of Health said.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a video posted by the Saudi Press Agency.

“Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - may God support him - who provided all support for all that is in the interest of the citizen and resident on the land of this dear country since the beginning of the pandemic until now,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying.

