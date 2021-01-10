.
Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,876 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

A woman waits to be tested by medical staff wearing protective equipment, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 2,876 new coronavirus cases after conducting 171,951 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The total number of cases rose to 230,578, while 2,454 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 206,114.

The death toll rose by six to 708.

Dubai Health Authority has authorized the Al Safa Primary Healthcare Center to offer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the seventh location where individuals can get the shot.

Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said, according to Reuters.

