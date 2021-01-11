.
.
.
.
Language

25.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, nearly 9 mln administered: US CDC

A healthcare worker is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Fla. Ninety residents and 80 staff members received their second shot of the vaccine Wednesday and 50 new staff members received their first round of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A healthcare worker is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)
Coronavirus

25.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, nearly 9 mln administered: US CDC

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 8,987,322 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 25,480,725 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 8, the agency had administered 6,688,231 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 22,137,350 doses.

A total of 4,239,775 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 937,028 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

Read more:

Herd immunity not possible this year, despite COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, say experts

Coronavirus: BioNTech lifts 2021 COVID-19 vaccine output target to 2 bln doses

Coronavirus: Indonesia approves China’s Sinovac vaccine amid COVID-19 surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More