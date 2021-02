Algeria has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use, becoming the first African country to do, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.

Russia said last month it had signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with the vaccine.

