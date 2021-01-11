.
Coronavirus: BioNTech aims to produce 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021

A member of a mobile vaccination team prepares a Covid-19 vaccination with Pfizer/Biontech vaccine for nursing home residents at a nursing home in Oberammergau, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Berlin

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech, partner of US pharmaceutical group Pfizer, said on Monday it aims to produce two billion doses of its vaccine this year.

“We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label,” BioNTech said in a presentation.

