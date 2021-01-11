.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,404 new COVID-19 cases as cases continue to rapidly rise

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
A woman holds a COVID-19 warning sign at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,404 new COVID-19 cases as cases continue to rapidly rise

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Coronavirus infections continued to rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates, with the Ministry of Health and Prevention detecting 2,404 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 232,982, the ministry said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 711.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 208,366 after 2,252 people recovered from the virus.

The Al Safa Primary Healthcare Center has been authorized to offer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the seventh location in Dubai to provide the shot.

Residents and nationals living in the emirate can volunteer to receive the vaccine for free if they fall certain categories.

Find out more about who qualifies for the vaccine here.


Read more:

Coronavirus: Seven Dubai health centers offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: How to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More