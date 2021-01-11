Coronavirus: Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19

.
Iraqi President Barham Salih is received by Pope Francis at The Vatican, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

Pope Francis said he is not sure if his trip to Iraq in March can take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night.

Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year.

“Yes, I had to cancel trips ... because in good conscience, I can’t be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don’t know if the trip to Iraq can take place. Life has changed,” he said.

The March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter when the trip was announced last month that the trip “will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity.”

The 84-year-old pope is expected to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week. He said in the interview everyone who is able should get vaccinated.

