Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 140 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 140 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 363,949, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country also reported 158 new recoveries, bringing the total to 355,706 recovered cases.

The death toll rose by four to 6,295.

Riyadh recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 30 cases, and Mecca had 28.

The number of active cases in the country are 1,948, the Ministry of Health said, 312 of which are critical cases of COVID-19.

