.
.
.
.
Language

WHO coronavirus experts to visit China in long-awaited mission

A woman wearing protective suit is seen at a hospital after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman is seen at a hospital in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

WHO coronavirus experts to visit China in long-awaited mission

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Beijing 

Published: Updated:

Ten World Health Organization scientists will visit China from Thursday to probe the origins of Covid-19, authorities said, more than a year after the pandemic began and amid accusations Beijing delayed the investigation.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The WHO team “will conduct joint research cooperation on the origins of COVID-19 with Chinese scientists,” the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The long-awaited mission – which has been under discussion since last year – is of great political significance at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated major countries worldwide, caused almost two million deaths and brought the global economy to a standstill.

A last minute delay to the mission earlier this month earned China a rare rebuke from the head of the WHO.

The team of WHO experts will be expected to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in China and are expected to visit Wuhan – the city where a deadly virus cluster first emerged late last year – in the course of their trip.

People ride an electric bike on a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. (File photo: Reuters)
People ride an electric bike on a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China. (File photo: Reuters)

The US and Australia have led international calls for an enquiry into the origins of the pandemic, putting China under significant pressure amid growing calls for accountability.

Beijing has faced international criticism over its lack of transparency during the initial outbreak, while domestically the government has praised its own handling of the outbreak and stifled any criticisms.

Read more:

Coronavirus cases in China see biggest daily jump in over five months

Coronavirus: Wuhan basks in recovery one year on from first COVID-19 death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More