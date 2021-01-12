.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: Russia extends UK flight ban over concerns of COVID-19 variant

A couple walk an empty embankment of the Moscow River. (AP)
A couple walk along an empty embankment of the Moscow River. (AP)
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Russia extends UK flight ban over concerns of COVID-19 variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of Feb. 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22.

The country reported 22,934 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 5,001 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,448,203. Authorities said 531 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's official death toll to 62,804.

Read more:

Russia confirms first case of more infectious COVID-19 variant

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 virus variant

France unlikely to avoid UK variant of COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More