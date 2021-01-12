Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of Feb. 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22.

The country reported 22,934 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 5,001 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,448,203. Authorities said 531 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's official death toll to 62,804.

