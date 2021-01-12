Britain removed United Arab Emirates from its travel corridors list following a concerning increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the UK Department of Transport said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

From Tuesday, travelers arriving into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from the UAE will need to self-isolate, the department added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Lebanon prepares for complete COVID-19 shutdown amid panic buying

Coronavirus: Russia to trial ‘light’ one-dose version of Sputnik V jab

Coronavirus: Trial of COVID-19 blood plasma finds no benefit in severely ill patients