Coronavirus: UK requires travelers from UAE to self-isolate amid surge in cases

General view of London City Airport entrance, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Britain removed United Arab Emirates from its travel corridors list following a concerning increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the UK Department of Transport said on Monday.

From Tuesday, travelers arriving into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from the UAE will need to self-isolate, the department added.

