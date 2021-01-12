.
Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus deaths, prepares for complete shutdown

2020-08-A woman wearing a face mask walks past an I love Beirut sign, near a shopping district, as Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday in an effort to counter the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which have spiralled since the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port, Lebanon August 21, 2020. REUTERS-CORONAVIRUS-LEBANON-LOCKDOWN
A woman wearing a face mask walks past an I love Beirut sign. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Lebanon reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began in December 2019, with the health ministry reporting 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed deaths in the country reached 1,705. Authorities also reported 4,557 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cases toll in the small Mediterranean country to 226,948.

Supermarket shelves are left empty in Lebanon as panic buyers rush to purchase goods after the country’s supreme defense council announced a complete lockdown for eleven days starting on Thursday. The lockdown is the first that includes the closure of supermarkets after the country recorded an unpreceded spread in coronavirus infections.

The state announced that the lockdown would include the closure of all banks, restaurants, private institutions, schools, universities, sports stadiums, houses of worship, along with the ban of all gatherings and events.

Lebanon has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past week. The country registered an all time-record of 5,540 new cases on Friday. The surge in cases is directly linked to the state and citizen’s failure in implementing precautionary measures during the holiday celebrations when the government eased the restrictions amid a worsening economic situation.

