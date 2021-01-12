Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 147 COVID-19 cases, 151 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 147 new coronavirus cases and 151 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 364,096, and the total number of recoveries to 355,857. The death toll rose by five to 6,300.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 48 new cases, while the Eastern Province had 33 cases, and Mecca had 31.

There are 1,939 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 310 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

