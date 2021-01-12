.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Via @FaisalbinFarhan Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (Via @FaisalbinFarhan Twitter)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, according to a Twitter post by the minister.

“Today I received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, may God reward our leadership well for its great efforts to provide the vaccine quickly and safely for citizens and residents,” Prince Faisal said.

“I would also like to express my pride in the health heroes who do their work with dedication and mastery,” he added.

Read more: Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a video posted by the Saudi Press Agency.

“Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - may God support him - who provided all support for all that is in the interest of the citizen and resident on the land of this dear country since the beginning of the pandemic until now,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the minister as saying.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, announced last week the launch of an online “Health Passport” for those who completed the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The “Health Passport” is developed by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA).

