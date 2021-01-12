.
.
.
.
Language

Coronavirus: UAE vaccinates 108,401 against COVID-19 in 24 hours

A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a nurse at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (AFP)
A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a nurse at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (AFP)

Coronavirus: UAE vaccinates 108,401 against COVID-19 in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE vaccinated 108,401 people against the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The ministry said the latest round of vaccination was in line with the government's plan to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the population against COVID-19, state news agency WAM reported.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the UAE has delivered 108,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, to reach 1,275,652 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 12.9 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, also announced on Tuesday opening two vaccination centers in Abu Dhabi and one in Dubai.

"The Sinopharm CNBG COVID-19 vaccine will also be administered within select SEHA facilities, including 35 Ambulatory Health Services (AHS) facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, 6 hospitals in the Al Dhafra region, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, SEHA’s National Screening Centre in Mina Rashid and Khawaneej in Dubai city, and existent screening centre in industrial areas, with an overall capacity of 150,000," state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE had announced in December opening several locations where residents and nationals could receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily. Initially launched in the capital Abu Dhabi, the campaign was extended to include all of the country's emirates. Dubai began on December 23 the free vaccination campaign using Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Meanwhile, the number of newly detected cases of coronavirus infection rose sharpy on Tuesday to 3,243 new cases.

The UAE's COVID-19 tally stood on Tuesday at 236,225 confirmed cases, 210,561 recovered patients, and 717 deaths, according to NCEMA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports jump in cases up to 3,243, highest since outbreak started

Coronavirus: Seven Dubai health centers offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

When will we take off face masks ? Not for another year, say UAE doctors

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More