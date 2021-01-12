.
.
.
.
Language

India’s Bharat Biotech to supply coronavirus vaccine to Brazilian distributor

A health worker walks past a storage room during a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, in Mumbai, India. (AP)
A health worker walks past a storage room during a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, in Mumbai, India. (AP)

India’s Bharat Biotech to supply coronavirus vaccine to Brazilian distributor

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with a medicine distributor to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil, it said on Tuesday, even as the shot’s emergency use approval in its home country has faced criticism.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

India’s drug regulator has given emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, as well as to AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s Covishield vaccine, which is being produced by the Serum Institute of India.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

But health experts and opposition lawmakers have criticized approval of COVAXIN due to a lack of efficacy data, which the manufacturer is still conducting.

Bharat Biotech said it has signed an agreement with a Brazil-based pharmaceutical seller, Precisa Medicamentos, to supply COVAXIN.

“It is understood between both parties that supplies of COVAXIN (are) to be prioritized for the public market, through a direct procurement by the government of Brazil,” the Indian company said in a statement.

Read more:

Coronavirus: India prepares for ‘world’s biggest vaccination drive’

India to decide on coronavirus vaccine exports in few weeks, says foreign minister

Coronavirus: Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?

Criticism of India’s approval of the vaccine has grown after news that a regulatory panel approved the shot just one day after asking the vaccine maker for more evidence it would work.

Bharat Biotech, which developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said supplies to the private market would depend on authorization from the Brazilian regulatory authority.

Brazil has registered over 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen over 203,000, the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Brazil has signed agreements to receive other COVID-19 vaccines. Authorities there are facing growing pressure to speed up the vaccine rollout, which is lagging regional peers. Mexico, Chile and Argentina have already begun immunizations.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More